Invesco Bloomberg MVP Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:PWC) Stake Boosted by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Bloomberg MVP Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:PWC – Free Report) by 200.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,888 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,604 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Bloomberg MVP Multi-factor ETF were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Bloomberg MVP Multi-factor ETF by 198.8% in the third quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 70,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after buying an additional 47,176 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Bloomberg MVP Multi-factor ETF in the third quarter worth $221,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Bloomberg MVP Multi-factor ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Invesco Bloomberg MVP Multi-factor ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Bloomberg MVP Multi-factor ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Bloomberg MVP Multi-factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PWC opened at $41.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $99.07 million, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.61 and its 200-day moving average is $38.49. Invesco Bloomberg MVP Multi-factor ETF has a 52-week low of $31.69 and a 52-week high of $39.88.

Invesco Bloomberg MVP Multi-factor ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Market Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Market Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Underlying Intellidex selection methodology seeks to identify and select companies from the U.S.

