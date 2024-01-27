Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXC) Share Price Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $72.43

Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXC – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $72.43 and traded as high as $72.85. Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust shares last traded at $72.83, with a volume of 25,158 shares traded.

Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.43.

Institutional Trading of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FXC. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust by 111.0% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $425,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust by 103.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 9,695 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $870,000. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company bought a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $342,000.

About Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Canadian dollars and distributes Canadian dollars in connection with the redemption of Baskets.

