Investors Buy Large Volume of Seagate Technology Call Options (NASDAQ:STX)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 15,190 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 223% compared to the average volume of 4,707 call options.

Seagate Technology Price Performance

Shares of STX stock opened at $90.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.83. The stock has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.87 and a beta of 1.06. Seagate Technology has a one year low of $54.32 and a one year high of $92.04.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The data storage provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Seagate Technology

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is -80.00%.

In related news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $850,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,064,565. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Seagate Technology news, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total transaction of $38,280.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,147,605.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $850,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,064,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,976 shares of company stock valued at $7,793,161. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Seagate Technology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 85.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 445 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 536 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.35.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.