iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) Shares Bought by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 1,339.6% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF in the first quarter worth $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 74.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF stock opened at $23.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.93. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $19.69 and a 12 month high of $25.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.35 and a 200 day moving average of $22.55.

About iShares Global REIT ETF

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

