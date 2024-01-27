iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ – Free Report) by 14.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,759 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 91.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 24,658 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 70.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 15.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,262,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 427,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,763,000 after purchasing an additional 22,996 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF Stock Performance

IYZ opened at $23.78 on Friday. iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF has a twelve month low of $26.56 and a twelve month high of $34.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.93. The firm has a market cap of $394.75 million, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.88.

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.