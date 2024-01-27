Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the technology company on Monday, March 4th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.

Jabil has a dividend payout ratio of 3.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Jabil to earn $10.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.2%.

Shares of JBL stock opened at $123.22 on Friday. Jabil has a 12 month low of $74.16 and a 12 month high of $141.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $125.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.87. The company has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.38.

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The technology company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 41.09%. Jabil’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Jabil will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Jabil news, SVP Daryn G. Smith sold 16,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.54, for a total transaction of $2,046,418.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,869,371.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Jabil news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 19,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.42, for a total value of $2,287,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 374,325 shares in the company, valued at $45,076,216.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daryn G. Smith sold 16,700 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.54, for a total value of $2,046,418.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,869,371.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,058 shares of company stock valued at $10,018,913 in the last quarter. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Jabil by 71.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,232,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $549,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591,893 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Jabil during the 4th quarter worth about $102,656,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Jabil by 230.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,863,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,593 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Jabil by 1,610.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,198,451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Jabil by 202.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 823,852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,187,000 after purchasing an additional 551,853 shares in the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JBL. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Jabil from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Jabil from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Argus boosted their target price on Jabil from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Jabil from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.88.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

