Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:JRE) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:JRE – Free Report) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF by 666.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Resource Group acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth $2,606,000.

Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JRE opened at $21.94 on Friday. Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $18.89 and a 52 week high of $24.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF Profile

The Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF (JRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of real-estate and real estate-related companies in the United States. JRE was launched on Jun 22, 2021 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

