Jessup Wealth Management Inc Cuts Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Jessup Wealth Management Inc lowered its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,054 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,286 shares during the period. Apple comprises 11.1% of Jessup Wealth Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Jessup Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Apple were worth $19,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Apple by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,615,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $456,728,000 after purchasing an additional 435,891 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 240,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,016,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp boosted its position in Apple by 0.7% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,206,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $210,752,000 after purchasing an additional 8,450 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 9.2% in the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 156,364 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $27,305,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Island Capital LLC raised its stake in Apple by 0.3% in the first quarter. Harbor Island Capital LLC now owns 135,325 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $23,629,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Bank of America upgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $208.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Apple from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Redburn Partners cut Apple to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. DA Davidson began coverage on Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.34.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total value of $884,496.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,383,795.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total value of $884,496.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,687 shares in the company, valued at $6,383,795.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 123,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.79, for a total transaction of $23,305,747.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 293,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,365,688.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 133,767 shares of company stock worth $25,248,740. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL opened at $192.42 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.32 and a fifty-two week high of $199.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $190.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.43.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.78%. The business had revenue of $89.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.69%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

