JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,765 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,187 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in JetBlue Airways in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JetBlue Airways in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. 74.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JBLU. BNP Paribas lowered JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on JetBlue Airways in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on JetBlue Airways from $7.50 to $5.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $5.25.

Shares of NASDAQ JBLU opened at $5.53 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 1.80. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 1 year low of $3.42 and a 1 year high of $9.45.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The transportation company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The business’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 14 Airbus A220 aircraft, 23 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 100 destinations in the 32 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

