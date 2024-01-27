Jin Medical International Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZJYL) Short Interest Down 32.0% in January

Jin Medical International Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZJYL – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,600 shares, a decline of 32.0% from the December 31st total of 64,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Jin Medical International Stock Down 35.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ ZJYL opened at $178.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.81. Jin Medical International has a 1-year low of $4.84 and a 1-year high of $509.87.
Jin Medical International Company Profile
