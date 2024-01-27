Jin Medical International Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZJYL) Short Interest Down 32.0% in January

Jin Medical International Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZJYL – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,600 shares, a decline of 32.0% from the December 31st total of 64,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Jin Medical International Stock Down 35.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ZJYL opened at $178.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.81. Jin Medical International has a 1-year low of $4.84 and a 1-year high of $509.87.

Jin Medical International Company Profile

Jin Medical International Ltd. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and sale of wheelchair and other living aids products for people with disabilities or impaired mobility in China and internationally. It also offers oxygen concentrators and bathing machines. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Changzhou, China.

