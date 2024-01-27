JMP Securities Raises D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Price Target to $170.00

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) had its target price upped by JMP Securities from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on D.R. Horton from $143.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded D.R. Horton from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $147.47.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

View Our Latest Report on DHI

D.R. Horton Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:DHI opened at $140.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $143.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.62. The company has a market capitalization of $46.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. D.R. Horton has a 52-week low of $89.05 and a 52-week high of $157.93.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.06). D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The company had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton will post 14.13 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 8.63%.

Insider Transactions at D.R. Horton

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total value of $59,318.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,086.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total value of $59,318.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $713,086.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $185,589.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,759. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,683 shares of company stock valued at $1,764,908 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,902,967 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,675,130,000 after acquiring an additional 406,429 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 3.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,712,390 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,339,558,000 after buying an additional 480,247 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 1.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,615,559 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $802,953,000 after buying an additional 99,842 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the second quarter valued at approximately $726,454,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 17.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,771,705 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $355,538,000 after buying an additional 694,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

About D.R. Horton

(Get Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.