JMP Securities Raises Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Price Target to $150.00

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) had its price target lifted by JMP Securities from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the information services provider’s stock.

WIX has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Wix.com in a report on Friday, November 10th. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $130.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wix.com presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $122.06.

Get Wix.com alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on WIX

Wix.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WIX opened at $128.61 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.68. Wix.com has a 12 month low of $73.39 and a 12 month high of $133.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -756.48 and a beta of 1.36.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The information services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.19. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $393.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.51 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wix.com will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Wix.com

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Wix.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the second quarter worth $29,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the second quarter worth $31,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wix.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wix.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wix.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.