John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.36

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.36 and traded as high as $10.74. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund shares last traded at $10.70, with a volume of 76,791 shares.
John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.70 and its 200-day moving average is $10.36.
John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of $0.0825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.25%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Company Profile
John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.
