John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.36

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.36 and traded as high as $10.74. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund shares last traded at $10.70, with a volume of 76,791 shares.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.70 and its 200-day moving average is $10.36.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of $0.0825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.25%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 75.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 591,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,692,000 after purchasing an additional 254,527 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 923.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 496,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,287,000 after purchasing an additional 447,941 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 5.6% in the third quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 474,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,563,000 after purchasing an additional 25,254 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 43.7% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 353,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,166,000 after acquiring an additional 107,493 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 36.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 319,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 85,687 shares during the period. 7.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

