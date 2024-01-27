Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stake Reduced by Dearborn Partners LLC

Dearborn Partners LLC decreased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $17,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JNJ. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 153,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 643,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 75,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,758,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,843,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,594,000 after acquiring an additional 430,445 shares during the period. 68.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.0 %

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $159.51 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $144.95 and a twelve month high of $175.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $157.12 and a 200-day moving average of $159.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 37.79% and a return on equity of 36.75%. The firm had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.47%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $167.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.87.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

