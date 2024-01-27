JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) Short Interest Down 17.6% in January

JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,150,000 shares, a drop of 17.6% from the December 31st total of 2,610,000 shares. Currently, 4.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 508,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of JOYY by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,056,481 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $148,995,000 after purchasing an additional 906,900 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of JOYY by 497,089.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,709,683 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $103,266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709,138 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JOYY by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,022,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $74,292,000 after purchasing an additional 81,581 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JOYY by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,721,881 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $65,590,000 after purchasing an additional 273,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JOYY by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,393,184 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,094,000 after buying an additional 174,774 shares during the period. 36.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YY opened at $31.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.55 and its 200-day moving average is $36.72. JOYY has a 1-year low of $24.12 and a 1-year high of $43.20.

JOYY ( NASDAQ:YY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The information services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.31. JOYY had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 5.28%. The business had revenue of $567.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.68 million. On average, equities analysts expect that JOYY will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

YY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of JOYY in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JOYY presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video-based social platforms. The company operates Bigo Live, a social live streaming platform that allows users to live stream specific moments, such as showcase talents, socialize, and connect with other users worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform that focuses on enabling users to create short-form video; Hago, a multiuser social networking platform that provides casual games; imo, an instant messaging application with functions, including video calls and other communication tools, such as group calls, document sharing, etc.; and Shopline, a smart commerce enabler that provides an integrated omnichannel platform for merchants to create and grow brands online and reach customers.

