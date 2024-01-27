JPM Carbon Transition US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JCTR) Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of JPM Carbon Transition US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JCTR – Get Free Report) were up 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $66.24 and last traded at $66.24. Approximately 15 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.19.

JPM Carbon Transition US Equity ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $26.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPM Carbon Transition US Equity ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in JPM Carbon Transition US Equity ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in JPM Carbon Transition US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JCTR – Free Report) by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,985 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 3.91% of JPM Carbon Transition US Equity ETF worth $941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About JPM Carbon Transition US Equity ETF

The JPMorgan Carbon Transition U.S. Equity ETF (JCTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of large-cap US stocks that are selected with a preference toward lower carbon footprint. JCTR was launched on Dec 9, 2020 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

