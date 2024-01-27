JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 974 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMJ. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 32,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 0.8% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 63,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,412,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 2.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 27,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 2.9% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 21,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 4.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 3,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.73, for a total value of $561,546.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 205,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,256,512.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $301,969.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,766 shares in the company, valued at $7,793,553.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 3,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.73, for a total transaction of $561,546.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 205,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,256,512.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,072 shares of company stock worth $6,297,103.

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Stock Up 1.6 %

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock opened at $26.63 on Friday. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 12 month low of $20.71 and a 12 month high of $26.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.72.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.