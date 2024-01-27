JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 31.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 2.1% of Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 81.1% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 222,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,321,000 after purchasing an additional 99,636 shares in the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,455,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 37,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,451.4% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares in the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:JPM opened at $172.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $495.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $123.11 and a twelve month high of $176.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $164.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.77.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $38.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.73 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 20.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.57 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on JPM shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $234.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $176.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.21.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $5,158,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,962 shares in the company, valued at $21,113,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $5,158,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,113,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.59, for a total value of $274,706.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,741,857.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,072 shares of company stock valued at $6,297,103 over the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

