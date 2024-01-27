JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by Todd Asset Management LLC

Todd Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 249,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,884 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $36,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoylecohen LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 86,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,525,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 102,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,844,000 after purchasing an additional 9,661 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 31.3% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 21,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,045,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 11,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,004,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,720,000 after buying an additional 14,562 shares during the period. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JPM stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $172.28. 7,442,955 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,066,694. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $123.11 and a fifty-two week high of $176.31. The company has a market cap of $495.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $164.53 and its 200-day moving average is $153.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.69). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The business had revenue of $38.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Odeon Capital Group cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.21.

In related news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.59, for a total value of $274,706.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,741,857.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 3,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.73, for a total transaction of $561,546.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 205,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,256,512.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.59, for a total transaction of $274,706.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,741,857.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,072 shares of company stock worth $6,297,103. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

