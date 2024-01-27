JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG

Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 191,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.0% of Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $27,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 97,681.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,056,747,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,133,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054,643,659 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 105,652.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,000,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,141,876,000 after purchasing an additional 97,907,897 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $3,894,646,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,049,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,918,506,000 after buying an additional 8,088,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 51.6% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,422,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,225,037,000 after buying an additional 2,868,091 shares during the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of JPM stock opened at $172.28 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $164.53 and its 200-day moving average is $153.77. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $123.11 and a 52 week high of $176.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $495.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.13.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.89%.
Several brokerages have commented on JPM. Barclays raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $176.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.21.
In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 3,368 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.73, for a total value of $561,546.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 205,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,256,512.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 3,368 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.73, for a total value of $561,546.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 205,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,256,512.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $5,158,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,113,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,072 shares of company stock valued at $6,297,103 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.
