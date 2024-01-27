JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Novare Capital Management LLC

Novare Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 696 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.4% of Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $12,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JPM. WFA of San Diego LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 449,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,573,000 after buying an additional 24,575 shares during the last quarter. Diversified LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 8,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 3,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Odeon Capital Group lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $234.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.21.

In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $301,969.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,793,553.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $301,969.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,793,553.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 3,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.73, for a total transaction of $561,546.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 205,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,256,512.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,072 shares of company stock valued at $6,297,103 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $172.28. 7,442,955 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,066,694. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $123.11 and a fifty-two week high of $176.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $164.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.77. The stock has a market cap of $495.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($0.69). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 20.70%. The business had revenue of $38.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.57 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

