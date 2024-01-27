JPMorgan Emerging Markets Inv Trust (LON:JMG) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $103.01

JPMorgan Emerging Markets Inv Trust (LON:JMG – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 103.01 ($1.31) and traded as low as GBX 100.90 ($1.28). JPMorgan Emerging Markets Inv Trust shares last traded at GBX 102.60 ($1.30), with a volume of 2,070,562 shares traded.

JPMorgan Emerging Markets Inv Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 103.01 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 103.25. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -557.78 and a beta of 0.63.

Get JPMorgan Emerging Markets Inv Trust alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Zoe Clements acquired 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 97 ($1.23) per share, for a total transaction of £33,950 ($43,138.50). Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Emerging Markets Inv Trust Company Profile

JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity markets across global emerging markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Emerging Markets Inv Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Emerging Markets Inv Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.