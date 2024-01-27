JPMorgan European Discovery (LON:JEDT) Trading 0.5% Higher

JPMorgan European Discovery (LON:JEDT – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 420.50 ($5.34) and last traded at GBX 420 ($5.34). Approximately 557,349 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 96% from the average daily volume of 284,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 418 ($5.31).

JPMorgan European Discovery Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.99. The stock has a market capitalization of £657.72 million, a P/E ratio of -2,000.00 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 407.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 389.41.

JPMorgan European Discovery Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a yield of 0.62%. JPMorgan European Discovery’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -4,285.71%.

About JPMorgan European Discovery

JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

