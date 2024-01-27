JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income (LON:MATE) Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income plc (LON:MATE – Get Free Report) dropped 0.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 96.75 ($1.23) and last traded at GBX 96.75 ($1.23). Approximately 113,230 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the average daily volume of 73,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 97.25 ($1.24).

JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income Stock Down 0.5 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 94.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 91.84. The company has a market capitalization of £71.08 million and a PE ratio of -1,612.50.

JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a GBX 1.20 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.27%. JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8,333.33%.

JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income Company Profile

JPMorgan Multi-Asset Trust PLC was founded in 2017 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

