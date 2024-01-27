Kathryn H. Ruemmler Sells 7,277 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Stock

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 7,277 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.81, for a total transaction of $2,763,877.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,501 shares in the company, valued at $2,469,144.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE GS opened at $377.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $367.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $341.02. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $289.36 and a 52-week high of $392.73. The company has a market cap of $123.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.46.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $5.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $1.86. The firm had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.20%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $398.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $481.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $402.22.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 28,096 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,839,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Aspiriant LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 8,687 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

