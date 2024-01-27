Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $9.45

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KWHIY – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.45 and traded as low as $8.90. Kawasaki Heavy Industries shares last traded at $8.99, with a volume of 854 shares trading hands.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Trading Up 1.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.45.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter. Kawasaki Heavy Industries had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 1.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kawasaki Heavy Industries

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in aerospace systems, energy solution and marine engineering, precision machinery and robot, rolling stock, and motorcycle and engine businesses in Japan and internationally. It manufactures aircraft for the Japan ministry of defense; helicopters; and helicopter and jet engines for commercial aircrafts.

