Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Boosts CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) Price Target to $20.00

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 5th. TheStreet raised shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Stephens raised shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday.

CrossFirst Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of CFB stock opened at $14.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 52 week low of $9.29 and a 52 week high of $15.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $735.06 million, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.55.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The business had revenue of $122.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.17 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CrossFirst Bankshares will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael Kent Robinson sold 8,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total transaction of $93,067.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $616,484.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 8.4% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 46,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 2.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 245,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 5,719 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 1.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 200,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the second quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 7.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 57,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 54.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CrossFirst Bankshares

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, 1-4 family real estate, multifamily real estate, commercial and industrial, energy, and consumer loans.

