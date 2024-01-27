KeyCorp Boosts Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target to $200.00

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

TXN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised shares of Texas Instruments from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $174.58.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $164.09 on Wednesday. Texas Instruments has a 1-year low of $139.48 and a 1-year high of $188.12. The company has a current ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $163.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.10. The company has a market cap of $149.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.04.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 37.16%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.65%.

In other news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $1,789,627.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,319.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 333.3% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 57.4% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

