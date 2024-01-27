Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Updates Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.530-0.570 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Knight-Swift Transportation also updated its Q1 2024 guidance to 0.370-0.410 EPS.

Knight-Swift Transportation Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE KNX traded down $0.57 on Friday, reaching $57.33. 2,102,102 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,932,348. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Knight-Swift Transportation has a fifty-two week low of $45.73 and a fifty-two week high of $64.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 43.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.83 and a 200 day moving average of $54.21.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KNX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $64.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Knight-Swift Transportation

Insider Activity at Knight-Swift Transportation

In other news, EVP James L. Fitzsimmons sold 2,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total value of $143,136.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,877.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $62,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,456. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James L. Fitzsimmons sold 2,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total transaction of $143,136.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,632 shares in the company, valued at $248,877.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Knight-Swift Transportation

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 543.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 939 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 13,727.3% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 62.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. 87.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

(Get Free Report)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportations services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.