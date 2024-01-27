Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Short Interest Up 212.5% in January

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 212.5% from the December 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ADRNY opened at €28.08 ($30.52) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €28.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is €30.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.75. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a fifty-two week low of €27.67 ($30.08) and a fifty-two week high of €35.51 ($38.60).

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported €0.63 ($0.68) EPS for the quarter. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 2.49%. The company had revenue of €23.87 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Company Profile

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's stores offer produce, dairy, meat, deli, bakery, seafood, and frozen products; grocery, dairy, and beer and wine; floral, pet food, health and beauty care, kitchen and cookware, gardening tools, general merchandise articles, electronics, newspapers and magazines, tobacco, etc.; gasoline; and pharmacy products.

