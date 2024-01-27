Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.43

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.43 and traded as high as $3.50. Koninklijke KPN shares last traded at $3.45, with a volume of 11,707 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.43 and its 200-day moving average is $3.44.

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail and business consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

