Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

KFY has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Korn Ferry from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Korn Ferry from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Korn Ferry Price Performance

NYSE:KFY traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.61. The stock had a trading volume of 185,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,767. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.75 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Korn Ferry has a 12 month low of $44.45 and a 12 month high of $60.22.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $712.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.29 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. Korn Ferry’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Korn Ferry Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is currently 67.01%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Korn Ferry during the 4th quarter valued at about $599,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 959,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,943,000 after buying an additional 336,040 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

Recommended Stories

