Kuboo (OTCMKTS:SGTB) & PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) Head-To-Head Survey

Kuboo (OTCMKTS:SGTB – Get Free Report) and PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Kuboo and PDD’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kuboo N/A N/A N/A PDD 23.25% 34.07% 17.64%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Kuboo and PDD, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kuboo 0 0 0 0 N/A PDD 0 0 10 0 3.00

Valuation and Earnings

PDD has a consensus price target of $128.04, suggesting a potential downside of 9.69%. Given PDD’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe PDD is more favorable than Kuboo.

This table compares Kuboo and PDD’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kuboo N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A PDD $18.93 billion 9.88 $4.57 billion $4.45 31.86

PDD has higher revenue and earnings than Kuboo.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

31.1% of PDD shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.6% of Kuboo shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of PDD shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Kuboo has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PDD has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PDD beats Kuboo on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kuboo

Kuboo, Inc., doing business as Safe Communications, Inc., provides open and secure family communications. It operates a child safe virtual world that offers games, edutainment, controlled chat, and multiple channels online streaming in one platform. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About PDD

PDD Holdings Inc., a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace. It focuses on bringing businesses and people into the digital economy. The company was formerly known as Pinduoduo Inc. and changed its name to PDD Holdings Inc. in February 2023. PDD Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

