Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Sets New 12-Month High on Earnings Beat

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $900.09 and last traded at $876.18, with a volume of 810252 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $848.16.

The semiconductor company reported $7.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.06 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 44.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $10.71 earnings per share.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LRCX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Lam Research in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $830.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $720.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Lam Research from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Lam Research from $800.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $778.05.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total value of $7,703,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,280,668. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,845 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $691.67, for a total value of $1,276,131.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,841,999.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total value of $7,703,568.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,280,668. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,236 shares of company stock valued at $25,375,687. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lam Research

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Bollard Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 60.0% during the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter worth $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Down 3.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $110.58 billion, a PE ratio of 32.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $754.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $685.97.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

