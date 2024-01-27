LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:ACTV) Shares Up 0.3%

Shares of LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:ACTV – Get Free Report) traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $33.07 and last traded at $32.88. 7,476 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 8,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.77.

LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $104.23 million, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF stock. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:ACTV – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 726,152 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,155 shares during the quarter. LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF comprises about 2.4% of Redwood Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Redwood Investment Management LLC owned about 22.91% of LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF worth $22,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF Company Profile

The LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF (ACTV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equity securities that are the target of shareholder activism. ACTV was launched on Oct 27, 2020 and is managed by LeaderShares.

