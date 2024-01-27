Leafbuyer Technologies (OTCMKTS:LBUY) & Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Financial Contrast

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH – Get Free Report) and Leafbuyer Technologies (OTCMKTS:LBUY – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

35.9% of Apollo Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 8.5% of Apollo Medical shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 24.4% of Leafbuyer Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Apollo Medical alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Apollo Medical and Leafbuyer Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apollo Medical $1.14 billion 1.80 $45.17 million $1.00 35.28 Leafbuyer Technologies $5.09 million 0.74 -$580,000.00 N/A N/A

Profitability

Apollo Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Leafbuyer Technologies.

This table compares Apollo Medical and Leafbuyer Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apollo Medical 3.56% 9.90% 5.51% Leafbuyer Technologies -12.56% N/A -36.09%

Volatility & Risk

Apollo Medical has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Leafbuyer Technologies has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Apollo Medical and Leafbuyer Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apollo Medical 0 2 3 0 2.60 Leafbuyer Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Apollo Medical presently has a consensus price target of $47.00, indicating a potential upside of 33.22%. Given Apollo Medical’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Apollo Medical is more favorable than Leafbuyer Technologies.

Summary

Apollo Medical beats Leafbuyer Technologies on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Apollo Medical

(Get Free Report)

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc., a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare company, provides medical care services in the United States. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients. It offers care coordination services to patients, families, primary care physicians, specialists, acute care hospitals, alternative sites of inpatient care, physician groups, and health plans. The company's physician network consists of primary care physicians, specialist physicians, and hospitalists. It serves patients, primarily covered by private or public insurance, such as Medicare, Medicaid, and health maintenance organization plans; and non-insured patients in California. The company was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Alhambra, California.

About Leafbuyer Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc., through its subsidiary, LB Media Group, LLC, provides online resources for cannabis deals and specials in the United States. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.