LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) Shares Purchased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,944 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,341 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in LegalZoom.com were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in LegalZoom.com in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in LegalZoom.com by 49.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on LegalZoom.com from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.79.

LegalZoom.com Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ LZ opened at $10.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 213.64, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.13. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a one year low of $6.89 and a one year high of $15.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.44.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $167.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.09 million. LegalZoom.com had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 1.28%. Research analysts anticipate that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at LegalZoom.com

In related news, Director Dipan Patel sold 15,099,993 shares of LegalZoom.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total value of $163,683,924.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Dipan Patel sold 15,099,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total value of $163,683,924.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicole Miller sold 21,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.74, for a total transaction of $231,210.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 275,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,963,864.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,146,521 shares of company stock valued at $164,194,385. Insiders own 44.60% of the company’s stock.

About LegalZoom.com

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

