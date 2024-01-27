Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Free Report) by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,149 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,787 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Leslie’s were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LESL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Leslie’s by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Leslie’s by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,398,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,077,000 after purchasing an additional 49,572 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Leslie’s by 21.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 63,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 11,374 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 68.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 17,387 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of LESL stock opened at $6.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.86. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.39 and a 1-year high of $17.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.01.

Leslie’s ( NASDAQ:LESL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $432.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.39 million. Leslie’s had a negative return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 1.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Leslie’s from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It also offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products.

