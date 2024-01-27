Li-Cycle (LICY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Sunday

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data on Sunday, January 28th.

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $4.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 million. On average, analysts expect Li-Cycle to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Li-Cycle Price Performance

LICY stock opened at $0.44 on Friday. Li-Cycle has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $6.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LICY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Chardan Capital cut Li-Cycle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group downgraded Li-Cycle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of Li-Cycle from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Li-Cycle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Li-Cycle

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Li-Cycle by 135.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Li-Cycle by 38.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Li-Cycle in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Li-Cycle in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

Li-Cycle Company Profile

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

Featured Stories

