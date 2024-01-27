Li-Cycle (LICY) to Release Earnings on Sunday

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 28th.

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.25). The company had revenue of $4.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 million. On average, analysts expect Li-Cycle to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Li-Cycle Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE:LICY opened at $0.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Li-Cycle has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $6.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Li-Cycle

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LICY. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,762,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Li-Cycle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,978,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Li-Cycle by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,631,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,355,000 after buying an additional 995,021 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Li-Cycle in the 2nd quarter worth $6,039,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Li-Cycle during the first quarter valued at $2,197,000. Institutional investors own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LICY. TD Cowen downgraded Li-Cycle from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. UBS Group lowered Li-Cycle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Chardan Capital downgraded Li-Cycle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Li-Cycle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

Li-Cycle Company Profile

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

