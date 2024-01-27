Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.24

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.24 and traded as high as $6.50. Liberty All-Star Equity Fund shares last traded at $6.50, with a volume of 695,460 shares changing hands.

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.33 and its 200 day moving average is $6.24.

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is an increase from Liberty All-Star Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th.

Institutional Trading of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund

About Liberty All-Star Equity Fund

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 134.0% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 4,179 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 87.4% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,310 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 53.5% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 8,586 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund in the second quarter worth about $53,000. 9.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company.

