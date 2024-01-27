Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.24

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.24 and traded as high as $6.50. Liberty All-Star Equity Fund shares last traded at $6.50, with a volume of 695,460 shares changing hands.
Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.33 and its 200 day moving average is $6.24.
Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is an increase from Liberty All-Star Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th.
About Liberty All-Star Equity Fund
Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company.
