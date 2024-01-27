Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 33.03% and a net margin of 11.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share.

Liberty Energy Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of LBRT stock opened at $19.70 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Liberty Energy has a 1-year low of $11.18 and a 1-year high of $21.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.88.

Liberty Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. Liberty Energy’s payout ratio is currently 8.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Energy

In other news, insider R Sean Elliott sold 10,000 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total value of $204,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 197,384 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,026,633.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 2,100 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total transaction of $39,984.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,839,760 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $54,069,030.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,907 shares of company stock worth $1,283,457 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 111.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Liberty Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Liberty Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 157.4% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 11,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 6,748 shares during the last quarter. 91.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LBRT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Liberty Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.63.

About Liberty Energy

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods, and technologies; and other services comprising design and pump diagnostic fracture injection test, DFIT and mini-frac analysis, and laboratory services, such as fluid rheology, surfactant, clay control, scaling and biocide testing.

Further Reading

