LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,444 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LiveRamp were worth $947,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 214.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of LiveRamp in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 12,017.6% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Get LiveRamp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RAMP. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on LiveRamp from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Benchmark increased their price target on LiveRamp from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on LiveRamp from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded LiveRamp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on LiveRamp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LiveRamp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.60.

LiveRamp Stock Up 0.5 %

RAMP opened at $40.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.45 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.02. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.25 and a 12-month high of $42.66.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $159.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.33 million. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 0.95% and a negative net margin of 9.30%. As a group, analysts anticipate that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About LiveRamp

(Free Report)

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RAMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.