Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Loews were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Loews by 9.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,881,000 after purchasing an additional 5,176 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Loews by 15.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Loews by 21.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,475,000 after buying an additional 9,333 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Loews by 4.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Loews by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 54.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Loews stock opened at $72.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 0.82. Loews Co. has a 1-year low of $52.85 and a 1-year high of $73.64.

Loews ( NYSE:L Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is 4.28%.

In related news, Director Jonathan C. Locker purchased 15,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.75 per share, with a total value of $1,011,712.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,011,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Jonathan C. Locker purchased 15,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,712.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,011,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Anthony Welters sold 715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total value of $50,164.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,032.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on L shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Loews from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Loews in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

