Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG) Receives C$19.67 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$19.45.

LUG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James set a C$17.50 price target on Lundin Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Desjardins raised their price target on Lundin Gold from C$19.75 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Cormark upped their price target on Lundin Gold from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th.

Get Lundin Gold alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Lundin Gold

Lundin Gold Stock Up 3.9 %

LUG stock opened at C$16.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.89, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$15.91 and a 200-day moving average of C$16.23. Lundin Gold has a one year low of C$12.56 and a one year high of C$19.42.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$283.31 million for the quarter. Lundin Gold had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 10.85%. As a group, analysts expect that Lundin Gold will post 1.3353659 EPS for the current year.

Lundin Gold Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 6th. This is an increase from Lundin Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Lundin Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.36%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer Sheila Margaret Colman sold 5,000 shares of Lundin Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.35, for a total transaction of C$86,750.00. Insiders own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

About Lundin Gold

(Get Free Report

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in metallic mineral concessions and construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,454 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds 100% interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprising concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.