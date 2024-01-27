MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Shares Up 5.2% Following Analyst Upgrade

MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 5.2% during trading on Thursday after JMP Securities raised their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $16.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock. MacroGenics traded as high as $12.72 and last traded at $12.64. 307,329 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 861,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.01.

MGNX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup upgraded MacroGenics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $7.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. TheStreet raised MacroGenics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of MacroGenics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MacroGenics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.67.

In other news, SVP Ezio Bonvini sold 18,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $190,310.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 101,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,021,104. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MGNX. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in MacroGenics by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in MacroGenics by 195.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 283,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after buying an additional 187,724 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MacroGenics during the 1st quarter worth about $329,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 12,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,032,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,524,000 after purchasing an additional 86,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $820.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.70.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $10.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.80 million. MacroGenics had a net margin of 41.13% and a negative return on equity of 51.83%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

