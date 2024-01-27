Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Trading Up 6.5% Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) were up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $305.00 to $336.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals traded as high as $239.21 and last traded at $237.50. Approximately 107,706 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 295,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $222.91.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $383.00 target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $309.14.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDGL. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 223.3% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 454.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 95.0% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.86% of the company’s stock.
The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.96 and a beta of -0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $221.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.37.
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($5.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.90) by ($0.44). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -19.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating NASH.
