Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART) Receives $34.38 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.38.

CART has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler started coverage on Maplebear in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Maplebear in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Maplebear in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Maplebear from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Maplebear in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

Maplebear Price Performance

CART stock opened at $25.48 on Wednesday. Maplebear has a 12 month low of $22.13 and a 12 month high of $42.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.39.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($20.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($17.33) by ($3.53). The business had revenue of $764.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.65 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Maplebear will post -14.46 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Maplebear

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CART. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Maplebear in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Renaissance Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Maplebear during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Maplebear during the third quarter valued at approximately $742,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Maplebear in the third quarter worth $904,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Maplebear in the third quarter worth $8,922,000.

Maplebear Company Profile

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers a range of products, such as food, alcohol, consumer health, pet care, ready-made meals, and others. The company offers its services through a mobile application and website.

