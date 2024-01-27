Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.83

Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 26th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.825 per share by the oil and gas company on Monday, March 11th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%.

Marathon Petroleum has raised its dividend by an average of 9.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Marathon Petroleum has a payout ratio of 23.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Marathon Petroleum to earn $14.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.4%.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $160.54 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum has a one year low of $104.32 and a one year high of $162.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $150.86 and its 200 day moving average is $146.18. The stock has a market cap of $60.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $8.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.79 by $0.35. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 34.66% and a net margin of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $41.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum will post 21.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 25th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to purchase up to 8.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

MPC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $178.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $159.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $152.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.15.

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total transaction of $914,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,673,258.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total transaction of $210,819.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $804,518.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total value of $914,580.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,098 shares in the company, valued at $3,673,258.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MPC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 121,130.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,942,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $458,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939,174 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $453,190,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 22,119.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,227,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $190,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217,443 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 89.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,431,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $122,416,000 after acquiring an additional 674,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 23.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,750,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $370,799,000 after buying an additional 527,601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

