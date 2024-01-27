MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $33.20, but opened at $26.86. MarineMax shares last traded at $27.91, with a volume of 283,368 shares changing hands.

The specialty retailer reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $527.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.76 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HZO. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of MarineMax from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. B. Riley raised shares of MarineMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of MarineMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.83.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in MarineMax by 244.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 18,614 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of MarineMax by 6.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of MarineMax by 97.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 6,151 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in shares of MarineMax by 64.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 69,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 27,145 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MarineMax by 10.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 396,306 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,538,000 after acquiring an additional 38,794 shares during the period. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $624.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.62.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

